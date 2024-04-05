Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 0.7% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

