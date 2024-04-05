Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

