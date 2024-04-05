Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 106.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Down 0.5 %
BATS NOCT opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $80.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
