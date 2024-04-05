Crown Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

