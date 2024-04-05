Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 122.9% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 94.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,660,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 71.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

