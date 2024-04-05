CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 136,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 198,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

CS Disco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CS Disco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

