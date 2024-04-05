CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.80% of CSG Systems International worth $44,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.80. 38,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

