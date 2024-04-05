CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,818,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after buying an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

