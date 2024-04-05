Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $294.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

