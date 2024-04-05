CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 5.7% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 200,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 827,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday.

CureVac Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 62.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

