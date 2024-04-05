CyberConnect (CYBER) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $259.14 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00020016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $259.14 million and $33.96 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,015,827 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official website is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 19,015,827.00843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 12.82333742 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $30,829,321.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

