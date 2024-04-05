DA Davidson Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $0.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 946.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,870,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 453,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,260,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,914 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

