DA Davidson Weighs in on Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

PFS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

PFS stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

