Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) versus Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head-To-Head Survey

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Daiichi Sankyo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Daiichi Sankyo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck & Co., Inc. $60.12 billion 5.38 $365.00 million $0.14 912.64 Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A $114.69 0.27

Profitability

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Daiichi Sankyo. Daiichi Sankyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Merck & Co., Inc. and Daiichi Sankyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck & Co., Inc. 0.61% 9.33% 3.61% Daiichi Sankyo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Merck & Co., Inc. and Daiichi Sankyo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck & Co., Inc. 1 4 10 0 2.60 Daiichi Sankyo 1 1 0 0 1.50

Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $129.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Daiichi Sankyo.

Dividends

Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Daiichi Sankyo pays an annual dividend of $22.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 72.0%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Daiichi Sankyo pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Daiichi Sankyo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Daiichi Sankyo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians, wholesalers, government entities, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers, and pet owners. It has development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's deruxtecan ADC candidates, which include patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, and raludotatug deruxtecan for the treatment of multiple solid tumors both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments; and AstraZeneca PLC to co-development and co-commercialize AstraZeneca's Lynparza products for multiple cancer types, and Koselugo for multiple indications. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, as well Moderna, Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia. It also provides olmesartan medoxomil antihypertensive agents; NILEMDO, an oral treatment to help in lowering cholesterol; and Nustendi, a fixed-dose combination tablet of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe for reducing cholesterol. In addition, the company offers Canalia for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Emgalty for the treatment of migraine attacks; Pralia for the treatment of anti-osteoporosis/inhibitor of the progression of bone erosion associated with rheumatoid arthritis; Ranmark for the treatment of bone complications caused by bone metastasis from tumors; Tarlige for treating pain; Tenelia for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; Venofer for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; and Vimpat, an anti-epileptic agent. Further, it provides vaccines for influenza, measles/rubella infection, and mumps. The company has a development and commercialization agreement with Merck to jointly develop and commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

