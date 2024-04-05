Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

