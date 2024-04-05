Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $407.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

