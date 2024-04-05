Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading Up 0.6%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $410.24 and last traded at $409.35. Approximately 218,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,490,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

