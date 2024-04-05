DEI Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $139.98 million and $41.46 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.00143751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.