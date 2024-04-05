Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 42,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Denison Mines Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DNN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
