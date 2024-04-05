Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,670,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 42,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DNN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,434 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 2,811,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $39,013,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

