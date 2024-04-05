Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 1.2%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.22. 2,035,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,031,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

