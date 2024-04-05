Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.93. 1,595,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,038,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

