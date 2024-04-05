Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $59.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

