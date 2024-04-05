DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

DexCom Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

