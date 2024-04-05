DHT (NYSE:DHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.90

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 1146271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DHT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after acquiring an additional 442,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.