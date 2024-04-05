Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DEO traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $144.86. 44,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.