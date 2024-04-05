Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT Lowered to $25.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

DCOM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,045. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

