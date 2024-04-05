Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 4.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

