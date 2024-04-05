Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 5.8%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $38.94. 1,495,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,804,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $518.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

