Disc Medicine’s (IRON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRON. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

