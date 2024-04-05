Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$102.36.

TSE:DOL opened at C$110.37 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$80.81 and a 12 month high of C$110.93. The firm has a market cap of C$31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$102.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.62.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

