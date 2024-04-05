Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama stock traded up C$3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$113.76. 162,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market cap of C$31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.07.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.