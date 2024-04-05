Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.36.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
