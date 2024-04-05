Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $92,640.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,342.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

