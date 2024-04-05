Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $2,184,200.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.7 %

DUOL stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $116.82 and a one year high of $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 378.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

