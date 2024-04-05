DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.85. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

