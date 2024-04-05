Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,593. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,265,233.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

