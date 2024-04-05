Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $244.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.75. 53,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

