East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Down 14%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 174,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 34,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49.

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

