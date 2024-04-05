East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Down 14%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 174,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 34,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday.
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.
