East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. Citigroup raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

