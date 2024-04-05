Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ETN traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.41. 552,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,593. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $329.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.40.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

