eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, eCash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $193.30 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,566.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.10 or 0.01029187 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00140468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,681,804,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,681,817,173,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

