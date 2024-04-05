Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

SYZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$9.20 on Friday. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.92 million, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

