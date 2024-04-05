ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,576,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 5,307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.4 days.
ECN Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.51.
ECN Capital Company Profile
