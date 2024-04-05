ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,576,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 5,307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.4 days.

ECN Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.