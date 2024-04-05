Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edap Tms

Edap Tms Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 22.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.