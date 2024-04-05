Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $118.26 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002716 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,126,055 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

