Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,109 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

