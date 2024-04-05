Emerald Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

