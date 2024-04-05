Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,537,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 221,751 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

