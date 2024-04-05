Emerald Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

