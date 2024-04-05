Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $764,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

