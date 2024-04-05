Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.